The West Virginia tennis team went on the road and lost another match, losing to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 opening match, 5-2.
The Mountaineers were in the hole to start, as they lost the doubles’ point to their Big 12 counterpart.
The pairing of junior Momoko Nagato and freshman Kendall Kovick played first, losing to Mercedes Aristegui and Isabel Pascual, 6-3.
Freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang trounced Aleska Cveticanin and Alisa Soloveva, 6-1, which would be their only doubles’ triumph of the day.
Anastasiia Bovolskai and Tatiana Lipatova finished up doubles for WVU, but were unable to pull out the victory, losing in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-5).
In singles, the sophomore Momoko Nagato was first for the Mountaineers' to lose, with a loss to TCU’s Jade Otway, 6-4, 6-1. Camilla Bossi put West Virginia back on the board, beating Helena Marmont in two-straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, making the score TCU 2, WVU 1.
Freshman Kendall Kovick dropped her match to the Horned Frogs' Soloveva, 6-3, 6-2, putting TCU in good position to take the match.
Freshman Tatiana Lipatova defeated Pascual, 6-4, 6-3, to give the Mountaineers a chance to take the match.
Mercedes Aristegui put the Horned Frogs over the top with a 7-5, 6-1, victory over senior Bovolskaia. Freshman Michaela Kucharova was down, 4-6, 4-5, before her match against Stevie Kennedy ended early.
West Virginia now drops to 7-10 in the spring season, and 0-2 in Big 12 play.
The Mountaineers wrap up their weekend on Sunday, March 27, facing off against No. 34 Texas Tech. First serve is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the McLeod Tennis Center in Lubbock, Texas.