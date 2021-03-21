The West Virginia University tennis team lost their fourth-straight match on Sunday, losing to Texas Tech, 7-0, at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts in Morgantown.
West Virginia started out on a bad note, after having a smaller lineup and were forced to concede the No. 3 doubles match. The No. 1 doubles of Nadya Maslova and Anastasia Bovolskaia lost their doubles match, 6-0, and gave Texas Tech the doubles point.
After going up 1-0, Texas Tech was able to get another point due to West Virginia not having enough players in the No. 6 singles matchup to go up 2-0.
The rest of the Mountaineers were able to battle even with an undermanned roster.
"We had a lot of good battles today, and in many ways, we brought good energy and competed as a team, regardless of playing shorthanded," WVU head coach Miha Lisac said.
No. 4 Amber Fuller lost 6-3, 6-3, to put Texas Tech up 3-0 and the Mountaineers in a situation where they needed to win the remainder of the singles matches. The Mountaineers were unable to complete that challenge though, as No. 2 Momoko Nagato lost 7-5, 6-0, putting Texas Tech up 4-0 and the match officially out of reach.
The rest of the matches were played as No. 1 Bovolskaia lost 6-1 in the first set, but was able to force a tie break in the second set, which she eventually dropped 6-1, losing the match 6-1, 7-6.
No. 5 Anne-Sophie Courteau then lost 6-3, 6-4, followed by an eventful match from No. 3 Maslova. After winning the first set 6-4, Maslova then dropped the second set 7-5 to force the third and final tie break set. She dropped the tie break 10-5 to finish the match and gave Texas Tech the 7-0 victory.
“Texas Tech battled hard as well, and in some of the close sets, they were the more mature team today,” Lisac said. “We are looking forward to continuing the homestand next weekend against Kansas and Kansa State and getting better in taking care of closing situations."
The Mountaineers will next play Kansas at home on March 26, with the match set for 11 a.m.