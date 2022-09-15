With the fall season for collegiate tennis about to begin, the West Virginia women’s tennis team has announced their fall tournament slate. The team will participate in five tournaments with two taking place in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The team starts their season this weekend at the Wahoowa Invitational at the Virginia Tennis Center at the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Virginia. The tournament will start this Saturday, Sept. 16 and end on Sept. 18.
WVU’s next tournament will be in Charleston, West Virginia as they are set to co-host Thunder in the Mountains with Marshall. The tournament will be from Sept. 23-25 and will be the third Thunder in the Mountains since 2019. Cincinnati and VCU will be participating in the tournament as well.
The next weekend, WVU’s doubles tandem of sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang will travel to Cary, North Carolina to participate in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Women’s All-American Championships from Oct. 1-9.
The preseason rankings have the two ranked No. 37 in the country and they are the first doubles pair in WVU program history to make the tournament.
The Mountaineers will then host the annual Martha Thorn Invitational from Oct. 7-9 in Morgantown. The Mountaineers are set to welcome Penn State, Maryland and Louisville.
The team’s next tournament will be the ITA Women’s Atlantic Regional Tournament in Blacksburg, Virginia from Oct. 20-24. Virginia Tech will host the tournament.
The fall season will come to a close with the Big 12 Individual Championships from Nov. 4-6 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.