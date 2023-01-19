The WVU women’s tennis team will kick off their 2023 spring season this weekend in a doubleheader on the road.
The Mountaineers come off of a 7-17 season with an 0-9 conference record last spring.
"We are excited to get the spring season underway and continue to establish our program on a national level. We have a strong slate of matches in January and February that will prepare us for the Big 12 portion of our spring competition," Lisac said. "I'm looking forward to challenging the group to rise up to the occasion and continue to rack up program firsts."
On Saturday, the team will travel to Philadelphia to play Penn and Temple in a double-header.
Next weekend, West Virginia will be the road again, facing off against Indiana.
WVU will host the following two weekends as they will open home play with Northern Kentucky on Feb. 2 and then Penn State on Feb. 5. The in-state rival Marshall University will visit Morgantown the following weekend on Feb. 10.
The Mountaineers will close their homestand on Feb. 11 when they host Mt. St. Mary’s.
Radford and Virginia Tech will be the Mountaineers’ opponents the following weekend, as they will play both at the Burrows, Burleson Tennis Center at Virginia Tech. WVU will face Radford on Feb. 18 and will play against Virginia Tech the following day.
The Mountaineers will come home to another doubleheader on Feb. 25 with Youngstown State and Morgan State visiting Morgantown. Their next match will also be another double-header against Cleveland State and Howard.
WVU will kick off conference play after the double-headers with Kansas State visiting on March 10 and Kansas coming on March 12.
The Mountaineers’ next match will be a non-conference matchup as Dayton will come to Morgantown on March 18.
A road stretch awaits the Mountaineers next, as they will travel to Baylor on March 24. After that, the team will go to Austin to take on the back-to-back reigning National Champion No. 1 Longhorns on March 26.
WVU will make a trip to Oklahoma on March 31 to face off against the national runner-up No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners and then No. 13 Oklahoma State on April 2.
The Mountaineers will close the season with another home stand, first welcoming No. 22 Iowa State, the former team of senior Ting-Pei Chang, on April 8. The last non-conference match will follow on April 11, as Duquesne will visit Morgantown.
WVU will wrap up the season with back-to-back Texas teams as they will host Texas Tech on April 14 and then TCU on April 16.
The team will play in the Big 12 Championship at Kansas on April 20-23 in hopes of making the 64-team National Championship Tournament.
The Big 12 is a very strong women’s tennis conference, as Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Iowa State are all ranked in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Top 25 Coaches Poll. Baylor, Kansas and Texas Tech also received votes.
WVU comes into the season with a young roster with five sophomores and one redshirt freshman on a team of nine total members. The only change to the roster from last season was the loss of fifth-year senior Nastya Bovolskaia and the addition of redshirt freshman Maja Dodik from Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The team is led in doubles by the record-breaking duo of sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang, who are the first players in program history to receive a preseason ranking at 37. The tandem became ranked last season for the first time in team history after upsetting then-No. 5 duo of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero of Baylor.