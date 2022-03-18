After defeating Towson 7-0, the WVU tennis team was returned the favor on Friday, losing to the No. 6 Texas Longhorns 7-0 at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts.
There were not a lot of positives from the Mountaineers Friday, but the team was playing one of the biggest talents in all of women’s tennis.
In doubles, it was quick work of the Mountaineers in all matches. The No. 2 match finished up first, with sophomore Momoko Nagato and freshman Kendall Kovick losing 6-2 to the Longhorns’ Peyton Stearns and Allura Zamarripa.
The No. 1 match finished afterwards, with UT’s Kylie Collins and Charlotte Chavatipon thrashing freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang, 6-2.
The final doubles’ match resulted in a 6-2 defeat for the Mountaineers. The Anastasia Bovolskaia/Tatiana Lipatova pairing dropped the match to Sabina Zeynalova and Bella Zamarripa, 6-1.
In singles, it was a similar story. The Longhorns picked up every victory in singles.
The No. 4 match wrapped up first, with No. 95 ranked Malaika Rapolu topping Lipatova, 6-2, 6-2.
The No. 2 wrapped up not too long after, with No. 38 Collins thwarting Bovolskaia, 6-1, 6-2.
Chang suffered a loss at the hands of Zeynalova, with the junior losing 6-0, 6-4.
Bossi was able to grab a set in the No. 5 match, but ultimately fell short to Allura Zamarippa, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
UT’s Bella Zamarripa got the best of Michaela Kucharova, with her picking up the victory 6-4, 6-3.
In the No. 1 match and the last match to finish on Friday, Kovick won the first set, but was unable to win the second or third sets. She lost to Stearns, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
The Mountaineers (7-8) are off to a rough start in Big 12 play, with the defeat Texas starting them out 0-1.
West Virginia will return to action on Sunday, March 20, when they will take on the Baylor Bears. First serve is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Morgantown, W. Va.