The WVU tennis team returned home and split its two matches today, defeating the George Washington University Colonials soundly, 5-2, but dropping its match with the University of Toledo Rockets, 3-4, at the Summit Tennis Center on Saturday.
The Mountaineers started off the day with the Colonials, and it was an auspicious start. The Mountaineers swept doubles play, winning all three matches.
The first victory of the day came from senior Anastasia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova, pummeling Alejandra Ramirez and Lara McNaughten, 6-1.
Freshman Kendall Kovick and freshman Michaela Kucharova won next, defeating Lindsay Thompson and Alexandra Vesikallio, 6-3. With Kovick’s and Kucharova’s victory, the Mountaineers secured the doubles point.
In the final doubles match of the day, freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang were victorious over Stella Wiesemann and Katarin Marinkovikj, 6-4.
In singles, West Virginia had success, winning four of out of a possible six matches. In the first singles match to finish, Kucharova trounced Thompson, 6-1, 6-1. Bossi was the next WVU victory, with her 6-1, 6-0 toppling of Ramirez. Bovolskaia followed suit, defeating Vesikallio, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in a three set battle that had tightly contested second and third sets.
The final Mountaineers’ victory came from senior Penny Hsieh, who fought McNaughten to a highly competitive 6-7 (1-7), 7-5, 10-1 match, the only exception being the third super tiebreaker set.
The Colonials picked up two singles victories. Marinkovikj had little trouble with Chang, winning identical 6-2 sets. Despite a slow start, Wiesemann battled back against Kovick, winning 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. The Colonials drop to 2-4 in the spring season.
The Mountaineers’ day against the Toledo Rockets was less successful, losing 3-4. The Rockets’ win in Morgantown was its first-ever Big 12 victory in program history.
In doubles, the Rockets were the victors, with Sloane Teske and Patricia Panta defeating Bovolskaia Lipatova on retirement. The match score was 1-2 at the time of the retirement. The Rockets picked up the point clinching match with Cassie Alcala and Julia Kuszynski handling Kovick and Kucharova, 6-1.
In singles, the Mountaineers won three matches. Kucharova pummeled Kuszynski, 6-1, 6-1. The next victory came from Kovick, who bested Alcala, 6-2, 6-4. Bossi had WVU’s last win of the day, beating Shalini Tallamraju, 7-5, 6-4.
For the Rockets, their first victory came from Eileen Carney, who did not have an opponent, so she won by default. Teske topped Lipatova, 7-5, 6-3. Patricia Panta grabbed the victory over Hsieh, 7-5, 6-2. The Rockets’ victory improved their record to 8-2.
With the split on Saturday, the Mountaineers ended the day with a 6-4 record. West Virginia will remain at home for their next match, taking on the University of Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday, March 5.