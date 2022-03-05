The WVU tennis team struggled mightily Saturday, losing 6-1 against the Pennsylvania Quakers at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown, W. Va.
In doubles, it was all the Quakers, winning the first two matches to clinch the point.
The No. 3 match finished first, with Sabine Rutlauka and Eileen Wang blowing out freshman Tatiana Lipatova and senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia, 6-1.
The No. 1 match finished up next, as Iuliia Bryzgalova and Marija Curnic topped freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang, 6-4.
The last doubles’ match of the day did not finish, as freshmen Kendall Kovick and Michaela Kucharova’s match against Amanda Chan and Gavriella Smith ended 5-4.
In singles, it was a similar story, as the Quakers dominated the Mountaineers. Rutlauka started Penn’s winning ways, defeating Chang with identical 6-2 sets.
Smith followed Rutlauka’s lead, defeating Lipatova, 7-6, 6-2.
Bryzgalova rallied from a first set defeat and knocked off Kovick in three sets, 2-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Marija Curnic was successful in her bid against Kucharova, defeating the freshman 7-6, 6-3. In the No. 6 match, Saige Roshkoff trounced freshman Catherine Wassick, 6-1, 6-1.
The Mountaineers were able to salvage a victory against the Quakers, with Bossi taking care of business against Wang, 6-2 6-2.
The Mountaineers had an off day against Penn, and their record now drops to 6-5 on the season. The Mountaineers are back in action Sunday, when they take on the University of Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. First serve is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Summit Tennis Academy