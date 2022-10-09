The WVU tennis team once again hosted the Martha Thorn Invitational at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts from Friday to Sunday, with this year's group of competitors being Penn State, Duquesne, JMU and Louisville.
“I would say there's definitely more positives than things that we need to work on,” head coach Miha Lisac said following the tournament.
The team tallied 18 total wins with 10 in singles and eight in doubles.
The weekend ended on a positive note, with sophomore Misha Kucharova winning a tightly contested match that went to a 10-point super-tiebreak to decide. Kucharova won the tiebreak 10-7.
Lisac said winning close matches is an area the team has improved in since last year.
“I've seen us taking steps forward in not just being a team that battles well, which was where we were last year, but becoming a team that is also learning how to close out close situations much better than we did before,” Lisac said. “I wouldn't say we fully figured it out, but I think we're in a much better place than we were before.”
The Mountaineers went 8-1 in doubles on the weekend. They won three of those in tiebreak.
On the first day, Sophomores Kendall Kovick and Tanya Lipatova were done 2-5 in doubles play. They came back and sent it to tiebreak off of a searing ace by Lipatova and won in tiebreak, 7-5.
The doubles tandems of sophomore Misha Kucharova and junior Momoko Nagato along with senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi both went undefeated on the weekend.
Sophomore Tanya Lipatova and Ting-Pei Chang both went undefeated in singles play on the weekend as well.
Results
Doubles Results Round 1
Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Ioana Gheorghita/Karly Friedland (PSU), 6-1
Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Kylie Moulin/Alex Prudente (JMU), 6-1
Kendall Kovick/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) def. Alina Lebedeva/Hayley Glen (PSU/JMU), 7-6(5)
Doubles Results Round 2
Nagato/Kucharova (WVU) def. Anastasiia Kotsyuba/Daniela Latoni (DUQ), 6-2
Bossi/Chang (WVU) def. Margot Pessy/Ellen Shanahan (DUQ), 6-1
Kovick/Lipatova (WVU) def. Ana Utrilla Benito/Jasa Roka (DUQ), 6-1
Doubles Results Round 3
Nagato/Kucharova (WVU) def. Maria Campos/Rhea Verma (UL), 7-6(7)
Bossi/Chang (WVU) def. Andrea Di Palma/Chunxi Xin (UL), 7-6(4)
Sasha Gorchanyuk/Tyra Richardson (UL) def. Kovick/Lipatova (WVU), 6-4
Singles Results Round 1
Kylie Moulin (JMU) def. Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 6-7(2), 6-4, 10-8
Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Ioana Gheorghita (PSU), 6-3, 6-4
Karly Friedland (PSU) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU), 1-6, 7-6(4), 10-5
Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. Alina Lebedeva (PSU), 6-2, 6-3
Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) def. Alex Prudente (JMU), 6-1, 6-1
Hayley Glenn (JMU) def. Catherine Wassick (WVU), 6-2, 6-1
Singles Results Round 2
Chang (WVU) def. Andrea Di Palma (UL), 2-6, 6-1, 10-4
Rhea Verma (UL) def. Nagato (WVU), 6-3, 6-2
Chunxi Xin (UL) def. Kucharova (WVU), 7-6(4), 4-6, 12-10
Kovick (WVU) def. Maria Campos (UL), 7-5, 6-0
Lipatova (WVU) def. Sasha Gorchanyuk (UL), 1-6, 7-5, 10-4
Singles Results Round 3
Chang (WVU) def. Anastasiia Kotsyuba (DUQ), 6-4, 6-0
Nagato (WVU) def. Ellen Shanahan (DUQ), 6-1, 6-1
Kucharova (WVU) def. Daniela Latoni (DUQ), 6-2, 5-7, 10-7
Natasha Novak (DUQ) def. Kovick (WVU), 7-5, 3-6, 10-7
Lipatova (WVU) def. Utrilla Benito (DUQ), 6-3, 6-1
Jasa Roka (DUQ) def. Wassick (WVU), 6-1, 6-1
West Virginia will take the court again for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Atlantic Regional Championship from Oct. 20-24 in Blacksburg, Virginia.