The Mountaineer tennis team played its third straight-away match to start the season against Indiana. The team played a close match and came out on top 4-3.
Fifth-year senior Penny Hsieh delivered in a crucial match, as she completed the Mountaineer victory in her first match of the season. The win moves WVU to 2-1.
The day started with WVU securing the doubles point. The first match completed was a 6-3 victory from junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova over Indiana’s Mika Mejic and Lauren Lemonds.
Penny Hsieh and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik came up short in their doubles match, falling 3-6 to Alexandra Staiculescu and Rose Hu.
The doubles match of the day was between the No. 37-ranked senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi against Indiana’s Lara Schneider and Saby Nihalani.
The match went into a tiebreak, where Chang and Bossi jumped out to a 4-2 lead. Schneider and Nihalani won four straight to make it 6-4, but Bossi and Chang tied it back up at six. The teams alternated points until Bossi and Chang won the match 7-6(7).
Momoko Nagato kicked off singles play with a win for the Mountaineers as she cruised past Lauren Lemonds 6-2, 6-1. Indiana grabbed the next win as Maja Dodik fell 2-6, 2-6 to Mila Mejic.
WVU bounced back with a win from Michaela Kucharova over Alexandra Staiculesc. Kucharova won the first set but dropped the second. However, the sophomore played a perfect third set to win 6-2, 3-6, 6-0.
Camilla Bossi had a rough match at the top seed against Lara Schneider. Bossi fell 4-6, 1-6.
Penny Hsieh won the match for the Mountaineers in a straight-set thriller. Hsieh defeated Rose Hu 6-4 in the first set, but went down 4-5 in the second. The fifth-year senior won the next three to win 6-4, 7-5 and seal the match.
Ting-Pei Chang looked to add another win for the Mountaineers over Saby Nihalani but was unable to do so. Schneider won the match 6-1, 7-6(1).
The Mountaineers will take the court again on Friday at Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown as they will take on Northern Kentucky in their first home match of the season.