The West Virginia University tennis team was able to overcome a 3-2 deficit to defeat VCU 4-3 on Friday afternoon in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) started out the day losing the doubles point. The No. 1 duo of Nadya Maslova and Anastasia Bovolskaia lost 6-2 and No. 3 Hunter Bleser and Amber Fuller lost 6-2, giving VCU the doubles point and going up 1-0.
In singles, the Mountaineers seemed to be struggling but were able to quickly respond. Freshman No. 2 Nadya Maslova started off by losing her first set 6-2. She responded by winning the following sets 6-2 and 6-4 to tie the match up at 1-1.
No. 1 Momoko Nagato put up a fight against Paola Diaz Delgado of VCU, but Delgado came out on top 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, to give VCU their second point and momentum.
No. 3 Hunter Bleser was then able to get a dramatic three set victory after splitting the first two sets 6-4 and 3-6 she went into a tiebreak in the third and final set. Here, she was able to pull it out and win the tiebreaker 7-4, to clinch the last set 7-6 and tie things up at 2-2.
No. 4 Amber Fuller also had a dramatic three set match, but unlike Bleser was unable to win in the third set, as she lost the tiebreaker 8-6 (0-6, 6-2, 6-7) and gave VCU a 3-2 lead.
The Mountaineers backs were against the wall, and they knew the final two matches would determine who would be victorious. The Mountaineers turned to two upperclassmen to bring home the victory.
Junior No. 6 Nicole Roc dominated her match, winning 6-2, 6-3, tying things up at 3-3.
All eyes then turned to senior No. 5 Anne-Sophie Courteau against Noumea Williams of VCU. Williams went up early after grabbing the first set 6-4. Courteau would not let that phase her as she was able to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-4, giving West Virginia the fourth and final point needed to win the match 4-3.
“We lost three first sets, and then, we were able to turn around every one of those matches and go into the third set. It was just a hard-fought win today. I'm proud of the team," head coach Miha Lasic said.
Next up for the Mountaineers, they will travel to the state of Texas as they will open conference play in Austin against the Texas Longhorns on March 12 at 5 p.m.