The West Virginia University tennis team was swept by No. 14 Texas on Sunday in Austin, as the Longhorns claimed every point of the match for a 7-0 victory.
The Mountaineers are now 11-6 on the season and 1-3 in Big 12 competition.
In the first doubles matchup, senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi lost to No. 41 Charlotte Chavatipon and Sabina Zeynalova with a final match score of 3-6.
Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova managed to keep a close match against No. 48 Marlee Zein and Nicole Khirin, but ultimately lost 4-6, giving Texas the doubles point.
Redshirt freshman Maja Dodik and fifth-year senior Pei-Ju Hsieh were level at 4-4 in their doubles match, but the match went unfinished after the doubles point was sealed.
Bossi was off to a slow start in the singles competition against No. 76 Khirin, as she trailed 0-3 in the first set. Eventually, Bossi lost the first set 3-6 and fell 0-6 in the second.
Nagato was defeated by Malaika Rapolu 2-6, 1-6 at the No. 4 singles position. Nagato trailed 0-3 early in both sets and could not bounce back.
Sophomore Tatiana Lipatova lost to No. 104 Zein 1-6, 1-6 to seal the team victory for the Longhorns.
At the No. 3 singles position, Kucharova was level at 2-2 against No. 66 Chavatipon in the first set but did not win another game to lose 2-6. Kucharova could not recover in the second set, losing 0-6.
Chang fell to No. 110 Zeynalova 2-6 in the first set of their singles match. The second set was level 1-1, but Chang could not grab another game and lost 1-6.
In the final singles match, Dodik trailed 3-4 in a close battle during the first set. Despite her efforts, Dodik lost the first set 3-6. In the second set, Dodik was defeated 1-6.
The Mountaineers will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the Oklahoma Sooners on March 31. The competition against Oklahoma is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.