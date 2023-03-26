Tennis Morgan state

Sophomore Catherine Wassick hits a backhand shot against Morgan State at Summit Tennis Academy on Feb. 25, 2023.

 Photo by Luke Blain

The West Virginia University tennis team was swept by No. 14 Texas on Sunday in Austin, as the Longhorns claimed every point of the match for a 7-0 victory.

The Mountaineers are now 11-6 on the season and 1-3 in Big 12 competition.

In the first doubles matchup, senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi lost to No. 41 Charlotte Chavatipon and Sabina Zeynalova with a final match score of 3-6.

Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova managed to keep a close match against No. 48 Marlee Zein and Nicole Khirin, but ultimately lost 4-6, giving Texas the doubles point.

Redshirt freshman Maja Dodik and fifth-year senior Pei-Ju Hsieh were level at 4-4 in their doubles match, but the match went unfinished after the doubles point was sealed.

Bossi was off to a slow start in the singles competition against No. 76 Khirin, as she trailed 0-3 in the first set. Eventually, Bossi lost the first set 3-6 and fell 0-6 in the second.

Nagato was defeated by Malaika Rapolu 2-6, 1-6 at the No. 4 singles position. Nagato trailed 0-3 early in both sets and could not bounce back.

Sophomore Tatiana Lipatova lost to No. 104 Zein 1-6, 1-6 to seal the team victory for the Longhorns.

At the No. 3 singles position, Kucharova was level at 2-2 against No. 66 Chavatipon in the first set but did not win another game to lose 2-6. Kucharova could not recover in the second set, losing 0-6.

Chang fell to No. 110 Zeynalova 2-6 in the first set of their singles match. The second set was level 1-1, but Chang could not grab another game and lost 1-6.

In the final singles match, Dodik trailed 3-4 in a close battle during the first set. Despite her efforts, Dodik lost the first set 3-6. In the second set, Dodik was defeated 1-6.

The Mountaineers will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the Oklahoma Sooners on March 31. The competition against Oklahoma is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.