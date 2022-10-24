The Mountaineer tennis team traveled to Blacksburg, Virginia to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Atlantic Regionals from Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday Oct. 23.
Six Mountaineers were entered into the tournament including senior Ting-Pei Chang, junior Momoko Nagato, and sophomores Misha Kucharova, Kendall Kovick and Tanya Lipatova.
The first day held some success for the Mountaineers, as it was the qualifying rounds for the singles tournament. Of the four players entered into the qualifying rounds, senior Ting-Pei Chang, junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Kendall Kovick all qualified.
Sophomore Tanya Lipatova was eliminated in the first round and the other three went 2-0 to make it to the main draw.
The only player to win in the main draw was Kendall Kovick. She made it to the round of 16 before falling to Francesca Feodorov of Maryland in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.
There were two doubles tandems for WVU with the No. 9 seed pair of Sophomore Camilla Bossi and Chang along with Nagato and Kucharova. Both teams made it to the round of 16, but Bossi and Chang couldn't make it any further.
Nagato and Kucharova, who were unranked, defeated the third seed team in the round of 32 and then took down the 10th-ranked tandem in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, however, the two lost to the 16th-ranked Sofiya Chekhlystova Olivia Dorner of Penn State.
Day 1: Qualifying Singles (R64)
No. 7 Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. Camryn McClure (RAD), 6-1, 7-6(2), 10-6
No. 11 Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Emily Elliot (SJU), 6-0, 6-4
Sofiya Kuzina (W&M) def. No. 6 Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-3, 6-3
No. 14 Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Jasa Roka (DUQ), 6-1, 6-0
Qualifying Singles (R32)
No. 7 Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. Emma Fernald (W&M), 7-5, 5-7, 10-6
No. 11 Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Jojo Bach (MD), 4-6, 6-3, 10-8
No. 14 Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Daria Munteanu (JMU), 6-4, 6-4
Day 2: Singles Main Draw (R64)
Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. No. 7 Maria Juliana Parra Romero (LIB), 6-3, 6-1
Alesya Yakubovich (ODU) def. Michaela Kucharova, 6-3, 6-4
Anastasia Smirnova (VCU) def. Momoko Nagato, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5
No. 8 Ozlem Uslu (VT) def. Ting-Pei Chang, 6-4, 6-0
Yvonna Zuffova (PSU) def. Camilla Bossi, 6-4, 7-5
Day 2: Singles Main Draw (R32)
Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. Yelizaveta Karlova (VCU), 6-3, 7-6(3)
Singles Main Draw (R16)
Francesca Feodorov (MD) def. Kendall Kovick (WVU), 6-4, 6-3
Doubles Main Draw (R64)
Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Julia Abrams/Emily Brandow (RAD), 8-4
No. 9 Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Kirsten Wijnsema/Charlotte Kordonowy (SJU), 8-1
Doubles Main Draw (R32)
Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. No. 3 Julia Adams/Melodie Collard (UVA), 8-7(5)
No. 9 Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Karly Friedland/Ioana Gheorghita (PSU), 8-2
Doubles Main Draw (R16)
Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. No. 10 Hannah McColgan/Jojo Bach (MD), 8-7(4)
Adel-Byanu Abidullina/Eliza Askarova (DEL) def. No. 9 Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 8-3
Day 3 Doubles Main Draw (Quarterfinals)
No. 16 Sofiya Chekhlystova/Olivia Dorner (PSU) Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 8-6