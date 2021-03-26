The West Virginia University tennis team lost its fifth-straight match, losing to Kansas, 6-1, on Friday.
The Mountaineers (3-5, 0-5 Big 12) came into this match hoping to pick up their first Big 12 win of the season against a Kansas squad that came into this match ranked No. 44 in the country.
The Mountaineers would struggle early as they were able to only field two doubles teams, giving Kansas an early 1-0 in doubles. The Mountaineers’ No. 1 pairing of Nadya Maslova and Anastasia Bovolskaia won, 6-2, forcing the third match of doubles to decide the doubles point.
No. 2 doubles Momoko Nagato and Amber Fuller dropped their doubles match, 6-4, to give Kansas the 2-1 edge and the doubles point to go up 1-0 in the match.
"I feel for the team," WVU head coach Miha Lisac said. "It's a tough situation to go into matches shorthanded. We dealt with that situation last week, and we were dealing with that situation today.”
In singles, Kansas was able to pick up an early point by walkover, due to West Virginia not having enough players to fill all six spots.
Now being down 2-0, the Mountaineers tried to get on the board. No. 4 seed Fuller finished first, losing 6-1, 6-2, to give Kansas a 3-0 lead.
Needing only one more win to claim victory on the match, the Mountaineers did not offer up much resistance to Kansas. No. 2 seed Nagato lost her match 6-1, 6-3, to give Kansas its fourth point needed for victory.
Even though Kansas had already claimed victory, the rest of the Mountaineer squad did not roll over and give Kansas an easy rest of the day.
No. 3 Maslova battled her way to a third set after splitting the first two sets 6-3, 6-3. In the third set, Maslova was unable to pull through, losing 6-3, and putting Kansas ahead 5-0.
No. 1 Bovolskaia was able to pick up the lone point for West Virginia. After winning the first set 6-4, she then dropped the second set 3-6. In the third set, she had an eventful tiebreak eventually coming through however, winning the tiebreaker set 12-10, to put the Mountaineers on the board.
No. 5 Anne-Sophie Courteau then dropped the final match of the day, losing 3-6, 3-6, giving Kansas a 6-1 victory over the Mountaineers.
Despite the lack of players in doubles, Lisac was proud of the way his team powered through the issue.
Credit definitely goes to our players for continuing to bring the battle starting in doubles. We put ourselves in a position where we had opportunities to have the doubles point go either way, and if that happens, it's a different match,” Lisac said. “Even though we came short in doubles, we had a lot of very good battles out here. We came a little bit short today, but we are, I feel, doing a lot of good things.”
The Mountaineers will be right back in action on Sunday, as they host Kansas State at 10 a.m. in Morgantown.