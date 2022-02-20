The West Virginia tennis team came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats, losing 3-4 at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center on Sunday.
The Mountaineers struggled at certain points against the Wildcats, trailing 4-1 for a period of time. WVU could have lost their two remaining matches, but were able to rally and pick up a pair of victories by the end of the day.
In singles, WVU grabbed three victories. The first Mountaineer victory of the day came from freshman Michaela Kucharova, who defeated the Wildcats’ Lidia Gonzalez, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
The second victory was freshman Tatiana Lipatova’s defeat of Ellie Eads, 6-3, 5-7, 10-2. The third and final WVU victory of the day came from freshman Camilla Bossi, who eked out a 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 in a tight match.
The Wildcats were able to win two out of three of their singles’ victories in straight sets. In the first singles’ match of the day to finish, Kentucky’s Fiona Arrese topped freshman Kendall Kovick with identical 6-4 sets.
Finishing not too long after, Carla Girbau beat junior Ting-Pei Chang, 6-2, 6-4. The one Wildcats victory which required three sets was Florencia Urrutia’s over sophomore Momoko Nagato. Urrutia dropped the first set 3-6, but finished strong with consecutive 6-3 victories.
In doubles, the Wildcats swept West Virginia. UK’s Gibrau and Eads blanked Lipatova and Kovick, 6-0. To seal the doubles point, Carlota Molina and Lidia Gonzalez had little trouble with sophomore Momoko Nagato and senior Penny Hsieh, winning 6-2. The match between Arrese/Urrutia and Chang/Bossi did not finish.
The Mountaineers’ three match win streak comes to an end with the loss to the Wildcats. WVU returns to play at home Saturday, Feb. 26 with two matches.
They will face the George Washington Colonials and the Toledo Rockets. First serve against George Washington is at 9 a.m., and the match versus Toledo begins at 3 p.m.