The West Virginia tennis team was victorious over the hosting Marshall Thundering Herd, winning 5-2 at the 7827 Tennis Center in Huntington, W. Va. on Friday.
In singles, the Mountaineers took care of business, collecting four victories out of a possible six. Senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia defeated Sophia Hurrion without much trouble, 6-3, 6-2. Sophomore Momoko Nagato handled Liz Stefancic, 6-3, 6-3. Freshmen Kendall Kovick and Madi Ballow battled, with Kovick coming out on top after a back and forth third set, 6-2, 0-6, 7-6.
The Thundering Herd picked up a pair of singles’ victories, as Jutte Van Hansewyck trounced freshman Camilla Bossi, 6-1, 6-3, and Vanderheyden fought off Chang, winning with a tiebreaker in third set, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (1) in an extremely close match.
In doubles, the Mountaineers picked up two out of three possible victories, securing the doubles’ point. Junior Ting-Pei Chang and freshman Camilla Bossi defeated Emma Vanderheyden and Liz Stefancic, 6-3, along with Nagato and senior Penny Hsieh edging Aisling McGrane and Gabrielle Clairotte, 7-5.
Marshall’s lone doubles’ victory came from Ballow and Hansewyck, knocking off Kovick and freshman Tatiana Lipatova in a close match, 6-4.
The Mountaineers improved to 5-2 in the spring season, and have now won three straight matches, all of which have been in decisive fashion.
They will look to keep their momentum rolling on Sunday, when they travel to Lexington, Ky., to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. The match will begin at 10 a.m., and will be played at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex.