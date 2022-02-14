The WVU tennis team had a successful return home to the Summit Tennis Academy, defeating the Duquesne University Dukes and the Youngstown State University Penguins on Sunday.
The Mountaineers had their way with Duquesne, picking up straight-set victories in every match except for one.
In doubles, junior Ting-Pei Chang and freshman Camilla Bossi dominated Duquesne’s Priyanka Mitta and Meredith Lee, winning 6-2.
In singles, it was a similar story, as senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia handed Duquesne a loss with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Natasha Novak. Freshman Kendall Kovick dominated, with a 6-2, 6-1 drubbing of Ellen Shanahan. Bossi also took down Daniela Latoni, 6-4, 6-2.
The Mountaineers’ faltered only once against the Dukes, with Margot Pessy knocking off Chang, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 1-0 (10-4).
Later in the day, the Mountaineers sustained their success against the Penguins.
Bossi and Chang won in doubles again, taking down YSU’s Cecila Rosas and Julia Marko, 6-2. Kovick and Tatiana Liptova matched Bossi’s and Chang’s score by defeating Eliska Masarikova and Elisa Rigazio, 6-2. Sophomore Momoko Nagato and senior Penny Hsieh trounced Lili Minich and Maria Oliveira at the score of 6-2 as well.
The Mountaineers notched four victories in singles’ action against Youngstown State. Chang defeated Rosas, 6-2, 6-3. Kovick handled Masarikova, 6-1, 6-1. Lipatova topped Minich, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. Hsieh dominated Oliveria, 6-1, 6-1.
The Mountaineers dropped two singles’ matches, with YSU’s Marko winning easily 6-0, 6-2 over Bovolskaia, and Rigazio handled freshman Michaela Kucharova, 6-3, 6-3.
West Virginia returns to action on the road this Friday, Feb. 18, when they take on in-state rival Marshall at the Brian David Fox Tennis Center in Huntington, W. Va. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m.