The West Virginia University tennis team beat Youngstown State by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday at the YSU Indoor Tennis Center in Youngstown, Ohio.
The Mountaineers (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) started off the day by dropping the No. 2 match in doubles as seniors Hunter Bleser and Anne-Sophie Courteau lost, 6-3. However, the Mountaineers were able to pick up the doubles point as the No. 3 pair of Amber Fuller and Momoko Nagato won 7-5 and then No. 1 Anastasia Bovolskaia and Nadya Maslova won 6-4 to give the Mountaineers a 2-1 win on doubles and therefore the doubles point.
In singles, West Virginia had a solid day. Finishing first was No. 6 Amber Fuller who won 6-3, 6-2 to grab the Mountaineers’ second point. WVU then went up 3-0 after No. 2 Momoko Nagato won 6-3 and 6-2.
After being down 3-0, Youngstown State was able to respond as WVU lost the next two, as No. 4 Hunter Bleser lost 6-2, 6-4 and then No. 5 Anne-Sophie Courteau lost 6-3, 6-3.
The Mountaineers were then able to close out Youngstown State as freshman Nadya Maslova won in straight sets of 6-4, 6-2, to give the Mountaineers their fourth point needed to secure a victory.
WVU finished the day with No. 1 Anastasia Bovolskaia having a three set loss. She dropped the first set 6-3, but was then able to win the second set 7-5 forcing a tiebreaker. However, in the tiebreaker she could not come away with another point for the Mountaineers as she dropped the tiebreaker 10-7.
“We found a way to get the team win today and turn some of the matches around,” head coach Miha Lisac said. “We had some good battles on different courts. I am glad that we can have this opportunity to learn from before we hit conference matches next weekend."
The Mountaineers next play host to VCU on Friday at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown with the start scheduled for 10 a.m.