The Mountaineers took on the Baylor Bears on Friday evening, looking to end their losing streak at two.
The majority of the team struggled to pick up any momentum early on, leading to a 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Bears.
In singles action, Anastasia Bovolskaia and Anne-Sophie Courteau were defeated in two straight sets.
Kat Lyman fell in a close match that went three sets.
Giovanna Caputo and Sophia Duran were defeated in straight sets.
Nicole Roc was able to secure the lone victory for the Mountaineers as she won in straight sets by the score of 6-1 in back-to-back sets.
Doubles action wasn’t much better for the Mountaineers.
The team of Bovolskaia and Duran lost by a score of six games to two.
The team of Caputo and Roc fell by a score of six games to four.
Lyman and Courteau split the Bears duo with four games each. The match wouldn’t be finished.
The Mountaineers will look to end their losing skid back home in Morgantown when they face the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday at 2 p.m.