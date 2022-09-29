The WVU tennis fall season is fully underway, and while it provides a competitive environment for teams and players, it is very different from the spring season. This begs the question: what is the fall season and its purpose?
“We say that spring season is our official competitive season,” WVU tennis head coach, Miha Lisac, said. “In the fall season we compete at tournaments, so it is a lot more individual based.”
In the spring season, the team plays dual matches against other schools with a best-of-seven scoring system. In the fall season, however, there are no team scores, only individuals.
“The way that we use the fall semester is more for developmental purposes,” Lisac said. “We gear our [fall] season towards the spring in that we are ready for the dual part of our year.”
While the fall season is not considered the team’s primary competitive season, Lisac says it still provides opportunities to compete and improve.
“It's one thing to practice and train and work on improving skills and physical conditioning,” Lisac said. “But in order for us to be ready for competition, we have to compete.”
The Mountaineers have already been competing this semester. They traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, and participated in the Wahoowa Invitational on Sept. 16-18. The team also co-hosted the third annual Thunder in the Mountains alongside Marshall in Charleston, West Virginia this past weekend, Sept. 23-25.
Lisac said the fall season is also useful in learning about teams they will play in the regular season as they play Marshall yearly. The Mountaineers also played against VCU, who they will face off against this spring. Cincinnati was also at Thunder in the Mountains, a future Big 12 competitor.
“Especially on the coaching side players that we compete against, we will actively evaluate those players right before, during, after matches and have fresh scouting reports on the competition that we faced,” Lisac said.
A very important part of the fall season for Lisac is evaluating opponents in person, rather than only watching film.
“It's one thing to watch a video or try to evaluate someone based on someone else's opinion, [but] we compete against them,” Lisac said. “So for me, there's no better way to evaluate that player.”
Another important aspect of the spring season for the players is learning to be competitive while keeping emotions in check, especially when playing against rival schools like Marshall.
“We're not robots, but that's a part of competing. It's a part of growing as a player and competing in learning how to bounce back from an emotional moment, and how to prepare for the upcoming point,” Lisac said. “We do experience emotions, but what shouldn't happen is that those emotions take you off track as far as what you should be doing during the match.”
The team will play in one more tournament before the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) regional tournament on Oct. 20-23.
West Virginia for its next tournament will once again host the annual Martha Thorn Invitational tournament in Morgantown, West Virginia on Oct. 7-9.