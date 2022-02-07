The WVU tennis team dropped its match to the VCU Rams 3-4 on Sunday at the Thalmeier Tennis Courts in Richmond, Va.
The Mountaineers claimed two singles victories. Freshman Camilia Bossi defeated VCU’s Anja Draskovic, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. The other victory was fellow freshman Tatiana Lipatova, topping Laura Garcia Astudillo, 7-6(5), 6-2.
VCU had three singles’ victories. The Rams’ No. 61 Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgadohandled junior Ting-Pei Chang, 6-1, 6-4. Yelizaveta Karlova beat sophomore Momoko Nagato, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4, and Gabriela Davidescu bested freshman Kendall Kovick in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles, West Virginia grabbed two victories, with Ting-Pei Chang and Momoko Nagato defeating Gabriela Davidescu and Shivani Manjanna 7-5. Michaela Kucharova and Tatiana Lipatova trounced Nina Sorkin and Yelizaveta Karlova, 6-1.
The Rams pulled out one doubles’ match victory, with Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado and Laura Astudillo beating Camilla Bossi and Kendall Kovick, 6-4.
The Mountaineers (2-2) look to bounce back this upcoming Sunday, Feb. 13, when they will host the Duquesne Dukes and the Youngstown State Penguins. The match versus Duquesne starts at 10 a.m., and play against Youngstown State begins at 3 p.m.