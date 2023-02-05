The Mountaineer tennis team suffered a 1-6 loss against Penn State University on Sunday afternoon in Morgantown.
WVU got off to a cold start, losing the first two doubles matches to give Penn State the first point of the match.
Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova lost their match with a score of 2-6. It was not long before fifth-year senior Penny Hsieh and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik were also defeated, losing 4-6 to Yvonne Zuffova and Alexandra Nielson.
Sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang were leading their match 5-4, but the match was cut short after Penn State secured the doubles point.
In singles action, Bossi lost the first set 4-6 despite gaining an early 3-0 lead. She was outlasted 3-6 in the second set by her opponent Sofiya Chekhlystova, who is currently ranked No. 53.
Chang claimed the first victory for the Mountaineers as she defeated Zuffova in a thrilling match. Chang lost the first set 4-6 but picked up momentum in the second set to win 6-1. In the third set, Chang won 7-5 as she came back from 0-40 in the final game.
“I was just focused on my game plan,” Chang said. “I knew I just needed to slide my serve to her forehand, then I would have a short ball and just use my forehand to play more aggressive.”
In the No. 3 position singles match, Kucharova lost 5-7 in the first set after losing a 5-2 lead. She was eventually defeated in the second set, losing 4-6.
Nagato was defeated 3-6 in her first singles set, followed by a 2-6 loss in the second set.
In the No. 6 position singles match, Hsieh lost 1-6, 3-6 against Alina Lebedeva.
In the final match of the day, Dodik lost the first set 4-6 before winning the second set 7-6(1) in a tiebreaker. In place of a third set, Dodik and Karly Friedland faced off in a 10-point tiebreaker to decide the winner of the match. Dodik battled hard but ultimately lost the tiebreaker 4-10.
“I think Maja [Dodik] showed that she is someone who is going to battle, lay it on the line, and do everything she can do to bring points to our team,” head coach Miha Lisac said when asked about her performance.
The tennis team will play in Morgantown again on Feb. 10, as they are scheduled to face Marshall at Summit Tennis Academy at noon.