The West Virginia tennis team ended their initial Big 12 road stand with a loss to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, 4-0, in Lubbock, Texas.
The Mountaineers finish up a rough road stand, losing both of their matches against their fellow Big 12 opponents.
West Virginia has been struggling as of late, now dropping the first four of their Big 12 conference matchups. Their record on the year is now 7-12, 0-4 Big 12.
In doubles, Kailey Evans and Avelina Sayfetdinova trounced the No. 42 pairing of freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang, 6-2.
Freshman Kendall Kovick and sophomore Momoko Nagato dropped their match to Cristina Tiglea and Margarita Skariabina 6-1, to give Texas Tech the doubles point.
Senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova's doubles match against Olivia Peet and Metka Komac did not finish.
In singles, it was a familiar story for the Mountaineers.
Only three matches finished, as Texas Tech made quick work of the struggling Mountaineers.
TTU’s Komac shut out Nagato in the No. 4 slot, 6-0, 6-0. No. 85 Sayfedinova handled Chang soundly in the No. 3 slot, beating the junior 6-2, 6-1. No. 24 Margarita Skriabina thrashed Kovick, winning 6-1, 6-2 over the number one slotted freshman.
Bovolskaia, Lipatova, and Bossi’s matches did not finish.
WVU looks to bounce back in their next match, on Friday, Apr. 1, against the Kansas Jayhawks. First serve in WVU’s fifth Big 12 matchup will be at 5 p.m.