The WVU tennis team finished the weekend with another tough loss, dropping the match to the University of Delaware Fighting Blue Hens, 4-3, at the Summit Tennis Academy on Sunday.
In doubles, it was the same as the Mountaineers’ match on Saturday, where the team failed to pick up a doubles’ victory.
It was a good start for WVU, as the first doubles match of the day was a victory. Freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang crushed Eliza Askarova and Julieta Honrubia, 6-1.
However, the second and third matches were unsuccessful for West Virginia.
The second match had the Blue Hens’ Samantha Svendsen and Isabella Montana winning a competitive match against senior Anastasia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova, 6-4.
The third match resulted in Delaware’s Alina Vasilenko and Dominika Sujova topping freshmen Kendall Kovick and Michaela Kucharova, 6-3.
While the Mountaineers did have some success in singles, it was not enough to salvage the match.
Lipatova got WVU the first singles’ win of the afternoon, with a tight 7-5, 7-5 victory over Delaware’s Svendsen.
The next Mountaineer victory came from the No. 6 match, with Bossi winning 6-1, 6-4 over Dominika Sujova.
The last victory for the Mountaineers was in the No. 5 match, where Kucharova bested Montana, 7-5, 6-1.
The Blue Hens picked up three victories as well in singles, and since they picked the doubles’ point, three singles’ victories was all the Hens needed.
In the No. 2 match, Delaware’s Vasilenko got the better of Chang, winning the first set in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-1), and winning the second set handily, 6-2.
Julieta Honrubia’s victory against Bovolskaia took three sets, as Honrubia won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
The Mountaineers had a solid performance in singles, but they lost the doubles’ point for the second consecutive match, and in this match, it would end up being the difference. This is now WVU’s third loss in a row.
West Virginia tennis will return to action Wednesday, March 9, at home against the Michigan State Spartans. First serve will be at 10 a.m.