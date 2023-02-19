The Mountaineer tennis team defeated Radford 6-1 on Saturday at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Virginia.
The win marked West Virginia’s third straight win following two victories at home last weekend and improves the Mountaineers to 6-2 on the season.
The match began with doubles competition, as junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova quickly defeated Lexi Smolder and Brooke Murphy 6-0.
Sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang outlasted opponents Julia Abrams and Emily Brandow 6-3 to give the Mountaineers the doubles point.
In the No. 3 doubles position match, sophomore Catherine Wassick and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik were trailing 3-4, but their match was cut short after WVU secured the doubles point.
Kucharova only dropped one game as she grabbed the first singles point for the Mountaineers, defeating Smolder 6-0, 6-1.
Chang continued the singles success, defeating Radford junior Emily Brandow 6-0, 6-2.
Nagato claimed the fourth victory of the match to clinch the team victory for the Mountaineers, defeating her opponent 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 4 singles match.
At the No. 1 singles position, Bossi beat Abrams 6-3, 6-3 to give WVU a 5-0 lead in the match.
Dodik convincingly won her singles match 6-1, 6-0 against freshman Rachel Akanem.
Wassick was the only Mountaineer who did not grab a win, losing to her opponent 4-6, 0-6.
The Mountaineers will wrap up their weekend in Blacksburg on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they compete against Virginia Tech at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.