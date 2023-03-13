The West Virginia University tennis team lost a conference matchup to No. 13 Kansas on Sunday in Morgantown. The Jayhawks took a 5-2 victory.
The Mountaineers are now 10-4 this season and 1-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
“I thought overall, we competed extremely well,” head coach Miha Lisac said after the match. “I thought this was one of the matches where, probably, we competed as well as I’ve seen us compete this year.”
In the first doubles match, senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi lost to Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Van Vuuren 2-6.
Fifth-year senior Pei-Ju Hsieh and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik fell short against Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey, losing 3-6 to give Kansas the doubles point.
In the No. 2 doubles position match, junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova were leading their opponents 5-4, but the match was cut short after the doubles point was decided.
Kucharova grabbed the first point for the Mountaineers in the first singles match, as she defeated Manu 6-1, 6-3.
Bossi squared off against Ngounoue in the top spot in singles. After being tied 2-2, Ngounoue won four straight to take the first set 6-2.
After going down 2-5, Bossi won in deuce to stay alive. She then won the next two to tie the second set at 5-5. Ngounoue won the next game, but Bossi won in deuce to send the set to a tiebreaker.
Bossi went up 4-2 to start, but Ngounoue was able to tie it at 6-6. Another rotation was needed, as the two ended up tied at 9-9.
Bossi lost the next point and then double-faulted. Ngounoue took the match 6-2, 7-6(9).
Chang played in the second seed against. The senior had a tight set early, but ended up losing the first 2-6.
Nagato lost to Vuuren in the No. 4 singles position match in three sets, ultimately falling 6-4, 2-6, 3-6. The win by Vuuren clinched the win for the Jayhawks.
In the No. 5 singles position match, Dodik lost the first set 3-6, but bounced back to gain a 3-2 lead in the second set. At that point, the match was stopped after Mariana Velasquez suffered an injury, giving Dodik the default victory
Sophomore Tatiana Lipatova had a close battle against Silvia Costache. After going down 0-5 in the second set, Lipatova won four straight games, but ultimately lost her match 4-6, 4-6.
Overall, the Jayhawks defeated the Mountaineers by a score of 5-2.
West Virginia will play again March 18 against Dayton in Morgantown. The match is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Summit Tennis Academy.