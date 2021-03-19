The West Virginia University tennis team dropped its third-straight match on Friday, losing to TCU, 5-2, at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown.
In doubles, West Virginia (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) got off to a rough start. No. 3 Hunter Bleser and Anne-Sophie Courteau lost 6-1 to start the day. The Mountaineers responded well, as No 2. Momoko Nagato and Nicole Roc won 6-3, to force the crucial third and final match in order to decide who wins the doubles point.
No. 1 Nadya Maslova and Anastasia Bovolskaia battled to a tiebreak set, eventually winning the tiebreak 7-6, to give the Mountaineers the doubles point.
"We started the match well today and executed well at No. 2 doubles, with No. 1 closing out the doubles point for us," WVU head coach Miha Lisac said.
In singles, the struggles for the Mountaineers from last weekend continued. No. 4 Bleser finished first, but had to retire due to an injury, evening the total match score at 1-1.
No. 1 Bovolskaia could not get much going as she lost 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 Nagato dropped her singles match 6-2, 7-5, to put TCU up 3-1, needing only one more win to secure a victory.
No. 3 Maslova started off by losing her first set 6-3, but came back to win the second set 7-6, winning the tiebreak 8-6. In the third set though, she could not pull through as she fell 6-1, giving TCU its fourth point needed for victory.
No. 6 Courteau was able to win her singles match 6-2, 6-0, but that is all WVU could muster as No. 5 Amber Fuller lost 6-2, 6-4.
"Overall, we had good battles and battled and climbed back into matches to give ourselves an opportunity against TCU. Now, our focus shifts to Sunday's match," Lisac said.
The Mountaineers will host No. 30 Texas Tech and look to pick up their first Big 12 win of the year on Sunday in Morgantown at 10 a.m.