The West Virginia University tennis team was swept, 7-0, against No. 12 Baylor in Waco, Texas, to finish their weekend with a second-straight loss on Sunday.
The Mountaineers got off to a slow start in doubles. No. 2 Momoko Nagato and Nicole Roc lost their doubles match, 6-1. No. 3 Hunter Bleser and Amber Fuller were able to keep it close, but eventually lost 6-4 to give Baylor the doubles point. No. 1 Anastasia Bovolskaia and Nadya Maslova were tied at 5-5, but did not finish as Baylor had already clinched the doubles point.
"We responded well coming from the Texas match on how we competed going into the match against Baylor today," WVU head coach Miha Lisac said. "Baylor is a good team, and they compete very well. Moving into the upcoming weekend of matches, it is important that we consistently compete at our best."
In singles, the Bears’ domination continued as the Mountaineers were not able to pick up a single set.
No. 6 seed Nicole Roc finished first losing 2-6, 0-6. No. 3 seed Nadya Maslova finished second, losing 4-6, 2-6 to put the Bears up 3-0.
With their backs against the wall, needing to win the next four matches, the Mountaineers were able to hold their own but ultimately could not pull through.
No. 5 seed Amber Fuller dropped her match 2-6, 3-6, to give Baylor their fourth point needed for a victory. The match still continued however, with No. 1 Anastasia Bovolskaia losing 2-6, 2-6.
One small bright spot from today came in the last two singles matches. No. 4 seed Hunter Bleser was able to keep it close against Livia Kraus losing 5-7, 5-7. No. 2 seed Momoko Nagato finished with the same score of 5-7, 5-7 except she lost to Jessica Hinojosa.
The Mountaineers will look to pick up their first Big 12 win of the year as they will be back in action and play host to TCU on March 19 in Morgantown.