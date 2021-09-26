The West Virginia tennis team finished its final day of competition at the Thunder in the Mountains tournament in Charleston on Sunday with 26 total wins over the weekend.
This was the first tournament the Mountaineers have had since their 2020-21 season was canceled midseason in March.
“It was great to have the team compete this weekend and battle through some tougher matches,” WVU head coach Miha Lisac said. “We performed well as a team and I’m looking forward to the rest of the fall semester and helping the team to grow.”
West Virginia started the tournament in fantastic fashion on Friday with six wins in singles play. Overall, the Mountaineers finished 17-3 in singles play for the weekend.
Redshirt sophomore Ting-Pei Chang capped the weekend undefeated in singles play with three wins. Penny Hsieh, Michaela Kucharova and Camilla Bossi all also finished 3-0 on the weekend.
West Virginia also finished undefeated in doubles play at 9-0.
The only losses for WVU was for Anastasiia Bovolskaia, Kendall Kovick and Momoko Nagato in singles play. Bossi, Kovick and Kucharova all made their debuts for West Virginia this weekend.
Up next, West Virginia will compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals on Oct. 1-4 in Lynchburg, Va.