The West Virginia University tennis team began its spring season on Friday, sweeping Cleveland State 7-0 at home in its first match of the season.
The Mountaineers started out the day by winning 2-1 in doubles and grabbing the doubles point. They were led by Nicole Roc and Momoko Nagato who won 6-1 and Nadya Maslova and Anastasia Bovolskaia who won 6-3 to give the Mountaineers the point from doubles.
In the singles portion of the match, the Mountaineers swept Cleveland State. The Mountaineers started out with senior Hunter Bleser winning 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets. West Virginia then had four other players win in straight sets to put it over the four-point mark and clinch victory.
The Mountaineers finished the sweep with a three set singles victory from freshman Amber Fuller. Fuller dropped the first set 5-7, but was able to force a third set tiebreaker by winning the second set, 6-1. In the tiebreaker, Fuller dominated, winning 10-4 and securing the season opening sweep for the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers will look to continue their success as they have a two-week break before they host VCU on March 5.