The West Virginia tennis team huddles up prior to taking on Buffalo on Feb. 7, 2020.

 Photo by Corbin Mills

The West Virginia University tennis team began its spring season on Friday, sweeping Cleveland State 7-0 at home in its first match of the season.

The Mountaineers started out the day by winning 2-1 in doubles and grabbing the doubles point. They were led by Nicole Roc and Momoko Nagato who won 6-1 and Nadya Maslova and Anastasia Bovolskaia who won 6-3 to give the Mountaineers the point from doubles. 

In the singles portion of the match, the Mountaineers swept Cleveland State. The Mountaineers started out with senior Hunter Bleser winning 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets. West Virginia then had four other players win in straight sets to put it over the four-point mark and clinch victory. 

The Mountaineers finished the sweep with a three set singles victory from freshman Amber Fuller. Fuller dropped the first set 5-7, but was able to force a third set tiebreaker by winning the second set, 6-1. In the tiebreaker, Fuller dominated, winning 10-4 and securing the season opening sweep for the Mountaineers. 

The Mountaineers will look to continue their success as they have a two-week break before they host VCU on March 5.

