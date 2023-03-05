The West Virginia University tennis team defeated Cleveland State and Howard in double-header competition on Saturday in Morgantown.
The match against Cleveland State began at 10 a.m., while action against Howard started at 3 p.m..
The Mountaineers won the first doubles match, as junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova defeated their opponents 6-2 at the No. 2 doubles position.
In the No. 1 doubles match, sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang pulled off a 7-5 victory to secure the doubles point for West Virginia. Bossi and Chang trailed 1-5 early in the match before winning six straight games for a comeback win.
Redshirt freshman Maja Dodik and fifth-year senior Pei-Ju, “Penny,” Hsieh were behind 0-3 in their doubles match before coming back to gain a 6-5 lead. Their match went unfinished after the doubles point was secured.
Chang dominated at the No. 2 singles position to win the first singles point for the Mountaineers. She defeated Bethany Yauch 6-3 in the first set, and did not drop a single game in the second set, winning 6-0.
At the No. 1 singles position, Bossi defeated Oihane Vicario 6-2, 6-3. Bossi maintained a lead throughout the entire match.
Kucharova took the first loss for the Mountaineers during the match, losing out to her opponent 1-6, 5-7. Kucharova led 5-2 during the second set, but she lost five straight games to end the match.
Sophomore Tatiana Lipatova grabbed a victory in her season debut for West Virginia, defeating Filippa Frogner 6-3, 6-0 to clinch the team win for WVU.
“She (Lipatova) has been battling a hip injury for quite awhile, so this was really step one,” head coach Miha Lisac said. “We’re very excited that she is able to start stepping into the lineup and be there with the team.”
Singles success continued as Hseih won her match at the No. 5 position. Hseih defeated Avery Durham 6-0, 6-1.
In the final match against Cleveland State, Dodik narrowly lost in a match that went to a tiebreaker. Dodik won the first set 6-3, but lost the second set 4-6. Down 0-3 in the third set, Dodik fought her way to make it 6-6. In the tiebreaker, Dodik eventually lost 1-7.
Overall, West Virginia won the match with a score of 5-2.
Against Howard, Bossi and Chang won their second doubles match of the day. The duo defeated Jordan Grayson and Sifa butcher 6-2.
Nagato and Kucharova secured the doubles point for WVU after beating their opponents 6-3. Dodik and Hseih led 5-2, but their match was cut short after the doubles point was decided.
In singles play, Dodik bounced back from her loss in the first match and defeated Yemisi Ifederu 6-3, 6-0.
“After losing a tough match, I really felt more motivation to step on and compete as hard as I can in the second match,” said Dodik.
At the No. 2 position, Chang similarly defeated her opponent 6-3, 6-0 to grab another victory for the Mountaineers.
Bossi outlasted Grayson 6-4, 6-4 in a back-and-forth battle. Down 3-4 in the second set, Bossi won three games straight to win the match and clinch the team victory.
The only loss of the match for WVU occurred during the No. 3 singles match, as Kucharova lost to Nadia Pegram 3-6, 6-0, 2-6.
Hseih only dropped one game against her singles opponent, winning the match 6-1, 6-0.
In the final match of the day, Nagato lost the first set 4-6, but would dominate the second set 6-0. As the other matches had concluded, the winner of the match was decided by a 10-point tiebreaker. Nagato finished strong, winning the tiebreaker 10-5.
The Mountaineers won the match with an overall score of 6-1. With the win, West Virginia is now 9-3 on the season.
West Virginia will enter Big 12 play next week as it takes on Kansas State and Kansas.
“We have nothing to lose against these teams, but we have everything to gain,” Lisac said. “If we continue to stay on the course we are on, there are going to be some wins coming our way.”
Action against Kansas State will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, while the Kansas match will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.