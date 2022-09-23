The Mountaineer tennis team will be in Charleston, West Virginia this weekend to co-host the Thunder in the Mountains tournament with Marshall. This will be the third time since 2019 that the tournament has taken place.
WVU and Marshall will welcome VCU and future Big 12 member, Cincinnati.
For West Virginia's head coach Miha Lisac, this tournament is about more than simply competing. He wants to see the love for tennis grow within the state of West Virginia.
“When I looked at the situation of junior tennis or junior competitive tennis in the state of West Virginia, it's unfortunately in a very poor state,” Lisac said. “We were chatting with the Marshall coach and the idea came up of, why not host an event in Charleston where they sort of have the biggest tennis community in the state?”
Thus, Thunder in the Mountains was born. In the past, WVU and Marshall have welcomed the likes of Akron, James Madison University, Villanova, Redford, West Virginia State University, Toledo, Youngstown State and St. Francis. This year, the tournament organizers brought in fewer teams to focus on a higher quality of play.
On Saturday, before play begins, there will be a free kids training clinic that will be led by both Marshall and WVU from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is just one way that Lisac tries to give back to the sport.
“Everything that I do today, everything that I was able to enjoy in my life, I mean, it's been because of the sport of tennis,” Lisac said. “So I feel it is an obligation to give back to the sport.”
The tournament will take place over the course of three days with each respective team getting an opportunity to play each other in doubles and singles.
The tournament will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept 23 and end on Sunday, Sept. 25.