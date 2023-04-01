The West Virginia University tennis team was defeated 1-6 by No. 23 Oklahoma on Friday night at the Heading Family Tennis Center in Norman.
The Mountaineers are now 1-4 when competing against Big 12 opponents this season. Overall, West Virginia is currently 11-7.
In the opening doubles match, junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova played at the No. 1 doubles position for the second time this season, and lost 1-6 to their opponents
Sophomore Tatiana Lipatova and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik lost their doubles match 3-6 in a close battle. After being down 1-4, the duo won two games straight to cut the deficit to 3-4.
Despite their efforts, the pair ultimately lost 3-6 as Oklahoma secured the doubles point.
Senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi played at the No. 2 doubles position for the first time since Feb. 25 against Morgan State. Chang and Bossi were leading the match 4-3, but it was stopped short after Oklahoma won the doubles point.
Bossi only managed to grab two games against Layne Sleeth in the singles competition, losing 0-6 and 2-6 in the first singles match.
At the No. 3 singles position, Chang lost 1-6 in the first set. In the second set, Chang was level with Carmen Corley at 3-3 but lost the three final games to lose 3-6.
Kucharova made her third appearance at the No. 2 singles position against Dana Guzman but lost 1-6, 2-6 as the Sooners clinched the team victory.
Lipatova struggled in her first set against Julia Garcia Ruiz in the following match, losing 0-6. After a back-and-forth battle in the second set, Lipatova lost 5-7. The match was level at four separate points throughout its course.
Dodik was outlasted in the first set 4-6, eventually losing 1-6 in the second to Sasha Pisareva.
In the final match, Nagato and Oklahoma’s Emma Staker went to three sets. Nagato fell short in the first set, 4-6, before bouncing back to win the second 6-3. The last set was determined by a 10-point tiebreaker, in which Nagato won 11-9.
West Virginia will stay in Oklahoma to compete against No. 17 Oklahoma State on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Stillwater.