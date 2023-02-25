The No. 51-ranked Mountaineer tennis team dominated the Morgan State Bears on Saturday with a 6-1 win.
Fifth-year senior Penny Hsieh and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik kicked things off for the Mountaineers with a 6-0 win over Morgan State’s pair of Annabel Aran and Stefania Moysiadia.
Sophomore Michaela Kucharova and junior Momoko Nagato struggled in their doubles match against Askari Rose and Hannah Smith. The two fought hard but ultimately fell 6-2.
The doubles point came down to senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi who were matched up with Americana Mitchell and Lauryn Hall. The Mountaineer pair finished strong to win the match 6-3.
Bossi had a great start to her singles match against Smith with a 6-1 win in the first set.
After going down 2-0 in the second, Bossi won three straight games to take the lead. She eventually pulled away to win 6-1, 6-3.
Kucharova faced off against Rose in the second seed and played a perfect first set to win 6-0.
The second set was much closer as the sophomore found herself with a slim 4-3 lead. She kept the pressure on to win 6-0, 6-4.
Chang played well in her first set to win 6-2 over Mitchell. Her momentum carried over into the second set as she won 6-2, 6-0.
Dodik played a competitive first set against Hall in the fourth seed and won 6-3. The redshirt freshman was able to pull away and win 6-3, 6-1.
Hsieh got off to a hot start in her singles match against Natalia Switschnik with a 6-0 first set. Hsieh only lost one game in her second set to win 6-0, 6-1.
Sophomore Catherine Wassick saw singles action against Morgan State’s Aran. Wassick battled but dropped the first set 6-2. Wassick failed to get a game in the second set, losing 6-2, 6-0.
The Mountaineers will play again on Saturday, March 4, in a doubleheader against Cleveland State and Howard at Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown.