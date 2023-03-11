The West Virginia University tennis team won its first Big 12 conference matchup against Kansas State on Friday evening in Morgantown. The win is the first against Kansas State in program history, as well as the first conference victory for the team since the 2017-18 season.
“It is a big step forward for us,” said head coach Miha Lisac. “This group seems to be accomplishing something special.”
Sophomore Tatiana Lipatova clinched the team victory for West Virginia after defeating her opponent 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. This was only the second match Lipatova has played this season due to injury.
“It was very tough on me mentally and physically to be back on the court to play such a big match, and I am very happy with the result,” said Lipatova. “I am proud of myself and every member of our team.”
In the first doubles match, junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova defeated their opponents 6-2. The duo was leading 3-2 and won the last three games to grab the victory.
Fifth-year senior Pei-Ju Hsieh and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik fell short against their opponents at the No. 3 doubles position, losing 4-6. After trailing 1-5 early, the pair fought back to 4-5 before losing the final game.
With the first two doubles matches split even, the doubles point was determined by the No. 1 doubles position match. After being level at 6-6, senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi outlasted their opponents 7-3 in a tiebreaker to clinch the doubles point for West Virginia.
Kucharova was the first to win her singles match as she beat out her opponent 6-1, 6-4 to claim the first singles point of the day.
In the No. 2 singles match, Chang fell to her opponent 3-6, 4-6. Chang trailed 0-5 in the second set, but won four straight to make it 4-5. In the final game, Chang lost at deuce.
Bossi defeated her opponent in three sets. Bossi won the first set 6-2, but lost the second set 4-6. She eventually won a back and forth battle in the third set, winning 6-4.
At the No. 4 singles position, Dodik lost 6-4, 2-6, 3-6.
Hsieh was leading against her opponent 6-4, 1-3 but the match was stopped short after the match was decided.
The win marks the first conference win for West Virginia since the 2017-2018 season. The Mountaineers are now 10-3 on the season.
The Mountaineers will continue conference play on Sunday against Kansas, which is scheduled to begin at noon at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown.