The West Virginia tennis team dropped its match to the No. 7-seeded Iowa State Cyclones, 4-0, in the opening round of the 2022 Big 12 Women's Tennis Championships on Thursday.
This loss would end the Mountaineers’ spring season, a season that would turn out to be a disappointing one, albeit in a challenging conference.
In doubles, senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova dropped their match, 6-2, to Thasaporn Naklo and Christin Hsieh to open up doubles play in the No. 3 slot.
In the No. 2 match, sophomore Momoko Nagato and freshman Kendall Kovick battled against Miska Kadleckova and Sofia Cabezas. The Cyclone pair would edge the WVU pair, 7-5, as Iowa State secured the doubles point, and took a 1-0 lead.
The final doubles match from the No. 1 slot did not finish. The No. 87-ranked freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang led 6-5 when the match was abandoned.
In singles, the No. 3 slot finished up first, with Chang losing to Kadleckova in two sets, 6-4, 6-0.
Kovick would finish next, losing soundly to No. 95-ranked Kajuru, 6-3, 6-3. Chie Kezuka would deliver the death blow to the Mountaineers season with a victory against Lipatova, 7-6, 6-0.
The No. 1, 4 and 6 slots were abandoned. The Mountaineers had the lead in the No. 1 tilt, were tied in the No. 6 slot, and trailed in the No. 4 match.
Thursday’s match was senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia’s final collegiate tennis appearance. The Irkutsk, Russia native finished with 83 total wins, tied for No. 33 in program history, alongside Kaja Mrgole. The Mountaineers would finish the spring season 7-17 overall, and 0-9 in Big 12 play.