The West Virginia men’s basketball team picked up a badly-needed win Wednesday night, defeating the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs 74-65 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The victory marked the Mountaineer’s first conference win of the season.
The Mountaineers are now 11-0 against the Horned Frogs in Morgantown and are in the win column against Big 12 opponents.
The game started in West Virginia’s favor. After a few back-and-forth baskets between the teams, Erik Stevenson hit a three-pointer and made two free throws to put the Mountaineers up 11-5.
A series of Horned Frogs turnovers were taken advantage of by WVU, and Erik Stevenson’s lob to Emmitt Matthews Jr. to put the Mountaineers up 15-7 forced Jamie Dixon into taking a timeout. A further 5-0 run by West Virginia to go up 20-7 forced another TCU timeout.
While TCU made progress, they still were not able to get close enough to threaten the lead. They suffered a scoring drought of 3:39 at one point and did not make a three-pointer during the first half.
The Mountaineers ended the first half up by 15 points on the No. 14 Horned Frogs, leading 39-24 when the buzzer sounded.
Sophomore point guard Kedrian Johnson led the Mountaineers at halftime with 10 points. Jimmy Bell Jr. led the team with eight rebounds, and the lead for assists was a tie between Stevenson and Tre Mitchell with three apiece. Emmanuel Miller and Mike Miles both led the Horned Frogs with seven first-half points.
WVU dominating on the glass was crucial to their first-half performance, as West Virginia had 18 rebounds while only letting TCU grab nine.
TCU came out looking better at the start of the second half, making their first four-shot attempts to make it a 44-33 game. Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint reversed this, however, hitting consecutive three-pointers to give WVU a 52-37 lead.
TCU wouldn’t be defeated easily, as they went on another 4-4 stretch and were on an 8-0 run to bring the score to 56-47. The tide then turned back in the Mountaineers’ favor after a Kedrian Johnson stepback shot was followed up by a TCU offensive turnover.
The Mountaineers ran into foul trouble with their bigs with eight minutes to go. Mohamed Wague and Mitchell had four fouls while Jimmy Bell Jr. had three.
Mitchell then fouled out on a technical foul less than thirty seconds later, leaving the Mountaineers down a player and only up 58-51 after they previously led 56-39.
West Virginia then was on the other end of fouling out, receiving a big break when TCU big man Eddie Lampkin picked up his fifth foul.
The Horned Frogs made the game 62-60 with 5:14 left in the game, but the Mountaineers responded to make it 64-60, and scored again following a timeout.
The Mountaineers were able to pull away and only allowed five more points the rest of the way to come out on top 73-65.
WVU had a much better night from the free throw line than usual, as they finished 20-26 on foul shots.
Johnson led WVU in scoring, scoring 20 points on 5-8 shooting from the field, while going a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line. Bell was dominant, scoring 15 points while leading the team with 12 rebounds, while Stevenson had the most assists with four.
The Mountaineers stay at home this week ahead of another highly-ranked opponent, as they will take on the No. 7 Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Jan. 21. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m, with the game being broadcast on ESPN.