West Virginia sports teams haven't had a smooth ride as of late, with the men's basketball and women's basketball teams struggling along with many other sports such as wrestling, tennis, and gymnastics losing close contests. Despite the recent struggles, there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic about WVU athletics.
West Virginia has great tradition in many of its sports, and is a Division I program across all its male and female sports. Even if teams are struggling this spring season, there are many things in the athletic department to be proud of.
Bob Huggins is still our head coach
The West Virginia men's basketball team has struggled mightily this season, with a 1-7 record in its last eight games with a 14-9 record overall. The Mountaineers continue to face a tough Big 12 conference, so it doesn't look good for the Mountaineers moving forward.
However, head coach Bob Huggins is still the coach of the Mountaineers. Huggins has been the head man at WVU since 2007, leading a team to the Final Four in 2010 and 10 total tournament appearances. Huggins is also the fourth winningest coach in college basketball history, making him one of the most successful coaches of all time.
Huggins has led this WVU squad to success for over a decade and continues to bring in talent year in and year out. Along as Huggins is the head coach, West Virginia basketball will be in good shape, even with a down season in 2021-2022.
Nationally renowned rifle team is undefeated
The WVU rifle team is one of the most successful teams in all of college sports. Led by head coach Jon Hammond since 2006, the Mountaineers have won six national titles in rifle as well as 11 straight GARC conference championships.
The WVU rifle team has been one of the most dominant programs in college sports history overall also, with 25 total national titles in its history.
The team is continuing its success in 2022, tied for the No. 2 ranking in the country with a 12-0 record along with a 7-0 GARC record, the squad shows no signs of slowing down. The team will face its toughest test this Saturday however, against the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats.
Football has great tradition, and is trending up
One of the most well known West Virginia sports programs is the football team. The Mountaineers are No. 22 in all time college football wins, ahead of powerhouses and rivals such as Florida, Texas A&M, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.
The football team reached the National Championship in 1988 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but wasn't able to pull off a national title. Since then, the program has been in good hands with head coaches such as Don Nehlen, Bill Stewart, Rich Rodriguez, and Dana Holgorsen leading some of the team's best seasons since.
Athletes such as Tavon Austin, Patrick White, Stedman Bailey, Kevin White and Will Grier have all made their way through the program and in the NFL, with the football team still putting athletes in the professional scene today in 2022.
Current head coach Neal Brown looks to add his own legacy, with a young up and coming squad looking to make its mark. With one of West Virginia's best recruiting classes in a decade, there is plenty in the future of Mountaineer football to look forward to.