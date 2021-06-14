Over the weekend, West Virginia track and field redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe completed competition at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a sixth place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase final.
McCabe finished with a 9:37.39 to break the school record and was named an outdoor track and field All-American.
“I am very proud to have been given the opportunity to rise to this level of competition at West Virginia,” McCabe said. “At the beginning of this year life was so up in the air and this meet seemed to be unrealistic. Should I make it back to this level in the future, I hope this experience will help me run even better. I am very happy with this performance.”
WVU head coach Sean Cleary acknowledged McCabe's impact on the 2020-21 season with her performances throughout the year.
“There is so much to say,” Cleary said in a statement. “Over the course of nine months, Ceili led her team to an NCAA Cross Country Birth, Big 12 DMR Championship, the Big 12 Steeplechase title and in her final race of the year for WVU, she breaks the NCAA freshman record in the steeplechase while bringing home an NCAA All-American First Team Award. It is simply outstanding.”
McCabe also took home West Virginia's first-ever Big 12 Championship title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and broke the steeplechase school record three times this season.
“The experience that Ceili gained this year should prove valuable as she gets fitter and more seasoned within the event,” Cleary said. “I have a sneaky suspicion that this is but the beginning of a very successful career in the steeplechase for Ceili.”