On Saturday, four Mountaineers of the West Virginia track and field team competed in the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Round with redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe setting a school record in the steeplechase.
McCabe finished third in the 3,000-meeter steeplechase at 9:51.81 to set a new WVU program record. With her finish, McCabe will move on to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Junior Katherine Dowie finished in 42nd place at 10:46.89.
West Virginia's Hayley Jackson competed in the 1,500 meters first round and place 38th overall on Thursday night. In the long jump competition, Peter-Gray McKenzie finished 33rd with a 5.88-meter long jump.
The NCAA Outdoor Championships will be held June 9-12.