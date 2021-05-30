West Virginia runner Ceili McCabe competes in a cross country meet in October 2020 for the Mountaineers.

 Photo by WVU Athletics

On Saturday, four Mountaineers of the West Virginia track and field team competed in the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Round with redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe setting a school record in the steeplechase. 

McCabe finished third in the 3,000-meeter steeplechase at 9:51.81 to set a new WVU program record. With her finish, McCabe will move on to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships. 

Junior Katherine Dowie finished in 42nd place at 10:46.89. 

West Virginia's Hayley Jackson competed in the 1,500 meters first round and place 38th overall on Thursday night. In the long jump competition, Peter-Gray McKenzie finished 33rd with a 5.88-meter long jump. 

The NCAA Outdoor Championships will be held June 9-12. 

