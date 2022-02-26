shell building track

The WVU Shell building track. 

 Photo via WVU Sports

Over the weekend, the West Virginia track and field team competed in the Big 12 Championship at the Lied-Recreation Athletic Facility in Ames, Iowa.

The Mountaineers fared well in Friday’s events, with senior Hayley Jackson finishing in third place of the 1000 meter run with a time of 2:51.01. Meanwhile, junior Charlotte Wood, senior Tessa Constantine, senior Mikaela Lucki, and sophomore Ceili McCabe earned third place in the distance medley relay.

West Virginia also did well in the 800-meter run, as sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane took 7th place, and sophomore Cassandra Williamson finished in 9th place.

Other notable finishes from Friday’s events include senior Peter-Gay McKenzie receiving 10th place in the long jump, senior Jeanne Reix Charat earning 12th in the 5000-meter run, and senior Sada Wright taking 15th place in the weight throwing event.

On Saturday, WVU controlled multiple running events. Sophomore Ceili McCabe cruised through the mile run with a time of 4:38.99, good enough for third place. Then, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane finished in 4th place of the 800-meter run, obtaining a time of 2:04.49.

West Virginia continued their success in the 1000-meter run, as senior Hayley Jackson secured a 5th place finish with a time of 2:50.42.

WVU closed out the Big 12 Championship with junior Charlotte Wood, sophomore Maria Kaylor, and senior Katherine Dowie earning 9th, 13th, and 15th respectively.

The Mountaineers will not have a meet until March 18th, when they will compete in the Stan Romanoski Open in Morgantown, W.Va.

Reporter

Sam is a freshman at West Virginia University majoring in Sport Management.