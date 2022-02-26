Over the weekend, the West Virginia track and field team competed in the Big 12 Championship at the Lied-Recreation Athletic Facility in Ames, Iowa.
The Mountaineers fared well in Friday’s events, with senior Hayley Jackson finishing in third place of the 1000 meter run with a time of 2:51.01. Meanwhile, junior Charlotte Wood, senior Tessa Constantine, senior Mikaela Lucki, and sophomore Ceili McCabe earned third place in the distance medley relay.
West Virginia also did well in the 800-meter run, as sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane took 7th place, and sophomore Cassandra Williamson finished in 9th place.
Other notable finishes from Friday’s events include senior Peter-Gay McKenzie receiving 10th place in the long jump, senior Jeanne Reix Charat earning 12th in the 5000-meter run, and senior Sada Wright taking 15th place in the weight throwing event.
On Saturday, WVU controlled multiple running events. Sophomore Ceili McCabe cruised through the mile run with a time of 4:38.99, good enough for third place. Then, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane finished in 4th place of the 800-meter run, obtaining a time of 2:04.49.
West Virginia continued their success in the 1000-meter run, as senior Hayley Jackson secured a 5th place finish with a time of 2:50.42.
WVU closed out the Big 12 Championship with junior Charlotte Wood, sophomore Maria Kaylor, and senior Katherine Dowie earning 9th, 13th, and 15th respectively.
The Mountaineers will not have a meet until March 18th, when they will compete in the Stan Romanoski Open in Morgantown, W.Va.