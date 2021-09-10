The No. 18 West Virginia women’s soccer team will look to end its two-game scoring drought Sunday when it hosts Saint Francis.
West Virginia (3-2-1) is coming off a draw against No. 24 Georgetown in which the Mountaineers had possession for 66% of the game. Prior to that, West Virginia played No. 7 Penn State, a game in which the Mountaineers controlled the ball for 57% of the game, but ended up losing, 2-0.
Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has been impressed with her team’s ability to control the ball and to continually get better.
“It was just something we have continually worked on since the Virginia game,” Izzo-Brown said.
As far as not being able to score, Izzo-brown does not want her team to get upset with recent performances.
“I mean you create your own luck,” Izzo-Brown said. “You have to just keep getting after it and not get frustrated.”
Saint Francis (2-3) comes into this game after losing to Pittsburgh, 7-0, on Thursday evening. Saint Francis is led by freshman forward/midfielder Rita Kendziora who has scored twice so far in this young season.
Saint Francis opened the season with two straight losses but the team got back on track in its next two. The team won two straight matches and outscored opponents 6-3 across those two games, before their defeat against Pitt.
West Virginia is led offensively by junior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand, who has two goals early in the season, and against Georgetown, registered four shots.
All-time, West Virginia is 4-0 against Saint Francis, with the last game being played on Sept. 16, 2018, the Mountaineers won that game by a score of 2-0.
West Virginia and Saint Francis will play at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.