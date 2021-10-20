The company that has partnered with West Virginia to facilitate endorsement deals for student-athletes, VEEPIO, is hosting a webinar with captiv8 to educate WVU students and student-athletes about the opportunities with name, image and likeness.
The goal of the webinar is to educate people on how collegiate athletes can develop themselves in the influencer market with brands. The webinar will include a panel that is led by three female student-athletes: Arkansas women’s basketball player Jersey Wolfenbarger, West Virginia women’s basketball player Jasmine Carson and WVU women’s soccer player Alina Stahl.
Stahl has already had one endorsement deal made through VEEPIO with a campaign promoting a coffee shop in Cheat Lake.
This webinar will provide an educational opportunity for student-athletes, but also to connect them with brands.
“We’re having the first Captiv8 webinar where we’re bringing in top notch people,” said VEEPIO CEO Jonathan Ohliger. “Capitv8 is bringing the biggest brands in the world while we have a panel to educate the student-athletes on the influencer marketing economy. The global authorities are coming in to educate.”
The webinar will also include speakers such as Ohliger, VEEPIO co-founders Grant Wiley and Najee Goode and others.
The webinar will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom. The link below will allow attendees to register and join the webinar.
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1716342383739/WN_7dWu4s3LQliJcIYSRRdxZw?