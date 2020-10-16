The West Virginia volleyball team defeated TCU for a second consecutive night to continue their four-game winning streak on Friday night by a score of 3-1.
West Virginia (5-3, 5-3 Big 12) started out strong in the first set with an early lead to start the match. TCU (1-4, 1-4) was able to get back into it and eventually take the lead midway through the set. The Mountaineers were able to force post-play and took the first set, 28-26.
The Horned Frogs weren’t fazed by the first set loss as they started the second set up 9-1. TCU didn’t look back winning the set decisively, 25-11.
Both teams kept the set close in the third leading up to another set with post-play. The Mountaineers ended up taking the set, 26-24.
West Virginia was able to use their momentum to their advantage to have a lead midway in the fourth set. The Mountaineers were able to get on a run to win the set 25-20 and the match 3-1.
As a team, the Horned Frogs tallied up 65 kills compared to WVU’s 47. The Mountaineers were able to get the edge on TCU with 16.0 blocks to the Horned Frogs 9.0.
“I thought our blocking was a lot better than last night,” head coach Reed Sunahara said after the match. “It definitely generated some points for us. Because our blocking was good, then our defense around the block was good.”
On her senior night, Natali Petrova once again led the Mountaineers in kills with 13, surpassing 100 kills on the year. Kristin Lux was right behind Petrova with 12 kills on the night.
Seniors Briana Lynch and Audrey Adams led West Virginia with blocks, Lynch with eight and Adams with seven.
Sunahara emphasized how important it was to win for the seniors on senior night.
“It did a lot because we have a tight-knit group and they care about each other,” Sunahara said. “They didn’t want to see the seniors leave here without a victory and so they pulled through.”
The West Virginia Mountaineers take a week off next week and won’t step back on the court until they travel to Waco, Texas on October 29 to take on the No. 2 Baylor Bears.