After splitting the doubleheader against the Kansas State Wildcats, the West Virginia volleyball team will travel back home to play its third ranked match of the season against the No. 11 Baylor Bears on Friday and Saturday in Morgantown.
West Virginia (13-4, 3-3 Big 12) is coming off a dominant win in its second match against the Wildcats, and it’ll be looking to keep up that offensive firepower against the Bears.
The leader of this Mountaineer offense since conference play began, has been senior right side hitter Adrian Ell, who has received a larger role this season since transferring from Florida State.
Ell has led all Mountaineers in kills this season with 181, hitting at a 22% hitting percentage, along with her teammate senior middle blocker Briana Lynch who has contributed 172 kills on a 36% percent hitting percentage.
Ell has also made contributions defensively, with 139 digs, 51 blocks and 19 aces as a server.
West Virginia’s offense also runs through senior setter Lacey Zerwas, who has amassed 593 assists, ranking her fifth in the Big 12.
Although defense has been a weakness for this Mountaineer squad this season, they’ve been able to improve since the start of conference play.
The leader on the defensive side of the court is senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting, who has recorded 229 digs, as well as 47 assists on offense.
Lynch also leads the defense with 64 blocks, alongside freshman middle blocker Madison Page who adds on 49 blocks.
No. 11 Baylor (11-4, 5-1 Big 12) is looking to continue a four-match win streak against WVU, after winning both matches in a doubleheader against Kansas last week.
The Bears defense has been a key to their success, but their offense should not be overshadowed, with a veteran group of well-rounded athletes.
The leader for Baylor’s offense has been senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley, who has led all Bears with 251 kills while hitting at a clip of 31%. This ranks her fourth in the Big 12 in total kills.
Pressley has also added on 127 digs and 35 blocks, making her an all-around threat.
The leading passer for the Bears has been senior setter Hannah Sedwick, who has amassed 586 assists in her fifth season as a Bear, as well as 115 digs and 35 blocks on defense.
The leader of this stout defense is a great blocker for the Bears, junior middle blocker Kara McGhee, who has recorded 66 blocks this season, which ranks her second in the Big 12 in blocks per set.
Other contributors defensively for Baylor include senior defensive specialist Shanel Bramschreiber, who leads the team with 190 digs, along with senior outside hitter Avery Skinner who has been a key role player with 118 digs and 40 blocks.
The matches are set to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.