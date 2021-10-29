The West Virginia volleyball team will travel to Ames, Iowa, to face off in a double-header against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday and Sunday.
The Mountaineers (13-6, 3-5 Big 12) are on a two-match losing streak after dropping both matches against the No. 11 Baylor Bears last week.
Offense has been West Virginia’s staple, with senior right side hitter Adrian Ell leading the way since conference matches began.
Ell leads all Mountaineers with 208 kills this season on a 20% hitting percentage, while also becoming a threat on defense with 159 digs and 58 blocks.
Senior middle blocker Briana Lynch also plays a role on offense, with 187 digs on a 35% hitting percentage as well as a team high 70 blocks on defense.
West Virginia runs its offense through senior setter Lacey Zerwas, who has passed for 658 assists so far this season, as well as chipping in 173 digs and 24 blocks.
The Mountaineers have struggled slowing down other offenses this season, but many players have made great contributions.
Senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting leads all Mountaineers with 239 digs, while also amassing the second most assists at 50.
Freshman middle blocker Madison Page has also been a part of this shot blocking trio for West Virginia, recording 51 blocks.
For Iowa State (12-7, 4-4 Big 12) and its veteran roster, it has been an up-and-down season, with its most recent matches resulting in two losses to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.
The Cyclones are now on a three-game skid but are looking to turn that around against West Virginia.
The leader of this Iowa State offense is senior right side hitter Eleanor Holthaus, who has amassed 212 kills on a 24% hitting percentage.
Holthaus also plays a big part in Iowa State’s defensive game plan, with 196 digs alongside her 60 blocks.
The leading passer for the Cyclones has been senior setter Jaden Newsome, who has recorded 685 assists, ranking her fourth in the Big 12.
Newsome also has 74 kills, 196 digs, and 44 blocks, which makes her much more than just a passer.
The defensive leaders for Iowa State are senior defensive specialist Marija Popovic with 292 digs, alongside senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera who has amassed 96 blocks, putting her at second in the Big 12.
These matches are both set to begin at 2 p.m on Saturday and Sunday.