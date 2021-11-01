Every season in college athletics, players transfer to new schools to compete on a new team, and some make big contributions right from the start.
West Virginia volleyball has found a new transfer player of its own, who has made a big impact in her first season as a Mountaineer. That player is senior right side hitter Adrian Ell.
Ell was a graduate transfer from Florida State University in January, but is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, and Archbishop McNicholas High School.
Ell was primarily a setter for the Seminoles but changed into a hitter at West Virginia.
One of the many reasons Ell chose the atmosphere here in Morgantown, was to be closer to home, but also, she wanted a chance to be a leader with such a large amount of experience.
“I would say part of the reason I picked West Virginia, is because I wanted to come closer to home and I saw an opportunity that I could come into this team and be able to lead,” Ell said. “I knew with my experience that I could be an important part of the team.”
“Learning different personalities and coming in as a grad transfer, it’s different because I’ve had this whole college experience before,” Ell added. “I’m not a freshman but everything’s still really new and exciting here because I haven’t done it here.”
As well as learning about WVU and Morgantown, Ell had to learn a lot about her new teammates in a short amount of time but has been able to become closer with them through training and practices.
“Making this change, kind of pushing myself outside my comfort zone, not only with moving to a new state, meeting new people, and then I’m playing a new position, so it was a lot of new things, and it wasn’t necessarily the easiest process in the spring,” Ell said. “Over the summer though, a big group of us got to stay and train and that was really important not only for our team as whole but honestly for me.”
So far this season, Ell has become acclimated with the new team and her teammates quickly, leading the team in kills with 235, as well as hitting the ball at a 18% rate. Ell also plays a large role on defense, adding on 194 digs and 63 blocks so far this season.
Specifically, and statistically, Ell has many strengths on the court but believes her best attribute comes from her volleyball knowledge on the court and her composure in the big moments.
“One thing that I pride myself on and try to bring every day to practice and to games is my volleyball IQ and my composure,” Ell said. “I just want to be the person that everyone can rely on to be steady and consistent in games or practice whatever it is, and along with that my volleyball IQ.”
Some of these skills feed off of Ell’s motivation and for her it’s always been her parents that motivate her athletically and emotionally.
“Someone that’s been there every step of the way has been my parents,” Ell said. “My mom and I have a really close bond with volleyball and my dad, and I have a really close bond too.”
“They’ve helped me a lot through all of my trials in life but have also been right there with me in all of the triumphs and all the good moments too,” Ell added.
When it comes to the rest of conference play and beyond, Ell is determined and has specific goals in mind for herself and her team to achieve.
“One of our main goals that we talk about almost every day at practice, is wanting to make the NCAA tournament,” Ell said. “It’s never been done before for the program, and we really think this year is a really good shot for us to accomplish that.”
“For me personally, I think I want to continue to grow into my role and my position,” Ell added. “Over time I’ve gotten more and more comfortable with that, and I definitely want to continue that.”