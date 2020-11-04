For some first-year collegiate student-athletes, it may be difficult to get used to the increase in pace. For Meghan Dombrowski, it has come relatively easy to her as she had a breakout night last week against No. 2 Baylor.
Has Dombrowski been able to keep up with the new pace? West Virginia head coach Reed Sunahara thinks so.
“I’m pleased to see her progress,” Sunahara said. “The expectation is high but like I said, she works really hard. She’s a good learner and she tries to apply what we teach her.”
“Being a freshman, that’s hard,” Sunahara added.
Dombrowski is from Shelby Charter Township, Michigan. The freshman gets her athleticism from her mother who played basketball at South Florida.
The 6-foot-2 right attacker was spectacular in high school, winning multiple awards. She was a 2019 second team all-county honoree, led her team to two conferences titles and was a four-year letter winner at Eisenhower High School.
Dombrowski finished her high school career with 756 kills and 116 blocks.
Last Thursday, the West Virginia volleyball team traveled to Waco, Texas, to take on No. 2 Baylor, and this clearly didn’t intimidate Dombrowski as she ended the night leading the Mountaineers with 10 kills.
“I’m happy for her,” Sunahara said. “I told her if she can get kills like that versus Baylor, she should get it against every team in the league.”
Before her career high on Thursday, Dombrowski showed potential in early October when WVU played Kansas. In the first match, she had five kills and 11 total attacks on the night.
Even when Dombrowski hasn’t tallied kills on her stat sheet, she’s performed on the defensive side of the net.
In her first three career matches, she combined for seven total blocks, three against Kansas, two against Kansas the second match and two more against TCU.
Dombrowski is getting more experience with minutes in a league that is very competitive. Sunahara has noticed her growing into a really good player for the program.
“I just think the confidence level is a lot higher than when she first started playing,” Sunahara said. “They [the freshmen] feel more comfortable. She understands what the league is all about because it is a really, really good league.”
Dombrowski will look to continue her growth as a freshman as she and the Mountaineers take on Iowa State at home starting on Friday.