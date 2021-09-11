The West Virginia volleyball team finished out the Buffalo/Canisius Tournament on Saturday, winning, 3-1, against the hometown Buffalo Bulls.
The Mountaineers (8-0) were struggling defensively against the Bulls, but pulled out a match win, taking the first set by the score of 25-23, the second set 25-15, losing the third set 25-22 and winning the fourth set 25-21.
The Mountaineers have now extended their winning streak to eight games with only two set losses, heading into their first match at home this season.
For West Virginia, senior middle blocker Briana Lynch was the star of the show, scoring 19.5 points with 15 kills on a 46 percent hitting percentage, along with eight blocks on defense.
On both sides of the court, senior outside hitter Natali Petrova also performed well, recording 14 kills and 15 digs.
Senior setter Lacey Zerwas added onto her season total, amassing 43 assists and three blocks.
Although the Mountaineers weren’t perfect on defense, senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting was essential for the Mountaineers down the stretch, recording 22 digs.
For the Bulls (4-4), they kept up with West Virginia, but weren’t able to pull out the match win.
The underclassmen were working for Buffalo, with freshman outside hitter Maria Futey recording 14 kills on a 21 percent hitting percentage with two service aces and 15 digs.
Sophomore outside hitter Milla Malik was also an important contributor, recording 12 kills and five digs.
The leading passer for Buffalo was freshman setter Mandy Leigh, who accounted for 40 assists across the three sets and three blocks.
In West Virginia’s next match, it will return home for the first time this season to compete in the Mountaineer Invitational at the WVU Coliseum.
WVU will face off against the George Washington Colonials on Thursday to begin the tournament and the match is set to start at noon.