For all sports teams across the country and even the world, this year is going to be one of the most challenging for various reasons. Having a team with a lot of experience and leadership can be pivotal in handling the obstacles that can be thrown at you in any moment.
The West Virginia University volleyball team started its season with a split in its season-opening series on the road against Texas Tech. It was the first time the Mountaineers have won a game in Lubbock since 2016.
With the many precautions the team must take account of in this unique season, WVU head coach Reed Sunahara thinks that the first road trip of the season went over smoothly.
“I thought actually it went pretty well,” Sunahara said. “I thought it went as well as it could, and we’re glad we came back with a victory.”
This season, the Mountaineers are lead by experience at every position. Heading into the series against Kansas State, senior Alexa Hasting led the team in digs, senior Briana Lynch led in kills and junior Lacey Zerwas led in assists.
“It’s a super important factor for us that we have experience because if we were really young, it would be really tough to travel and figure things out on the road,” Sunahara said. “Those three [Hasting, Lynch and Zerwas] and also with Audrey Adams, who is one of our captains along with Zerwas, they bring good leadership, not just on the court but off the court.”
Going along with the leadership of the upperclassmen, the Mountaineers have also gotten some big boosts from new players that just joined the program. Sophomore Emmy Ogogor, who transferred in from Illinois State, has caught attention in the first two matches as she has come in second on the team in kills.
Freshman Skye Stokes has also started off her career with a bang, coming in second on the team in digs. In the first match of the season, Stokes led the Mountaineers with 14 digs, three more than the senior Hasting.
“It’s always great when you get young players who can contribute right away,” Sunahara said. “Skye did a nice job. Her jump serve wasn’t working so then she switched, and you know, she served well. More importantly, she passed and dug well, so that gave us a lot of opportunities.”
Having the upperclassmen to lead the team combined with the new players contributing early shows some potential that this team is heading in the right direction.
“That’s what we preach to our team, you guys got to be good learners,” Sunahara said. “If they can learn and produce then we can start building tradition.”