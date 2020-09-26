The West Virginia University volleyball team picked up its first win on Friday night when they defeated Texas Tech in four sets.
Coming off a disappointing loss to the Red Raiders (1-1) the previous night, the Mountaineers (1-1) responded in a big way. The win was also the first time the Mountaineers had defeated TTU in Lubbock since 2016.
After a rocky start and an opening set loss by a score of 25-19, WVU pulled it off with set scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 27-25.
Senior middle blocker Briana Lynch led the way on offense with 15 kills. Sophomore Emily Ogogor also went for a career-high 14 kills on the night. Lynch led the team in blocking with five total blocks as well.
“We minimized our hitting errors,” said WVU head coach Reed Sunahara. “We had information on them from last night’s game, so we used that to our advantage.”
The junior outside hitter Kristin Lux also had a productive night with 12 kills. Redshirt senior middle blocker Audrey Adams and junior Natali Petrova each added 10 kills.
Senior Alexa Hasting paced a solid defense performance with 23 digs on her own. Freshman Skye Stokes has made a name for herself in the first two matches of her career, finishing second on the team with 15 digs.
“Everyone was committed to hitting smarter and making better decisions. That kept us in the game,” said Sunahara. “Our defense really stepped up tonight.”
The Mountaineers return to the WVU coliseum for the home opener on Thursday, Oct. 1. The match will air at 7pm on ESPNU.